Scattered showers and storms will be around for the Fourth of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms are moving through the region producing lighting, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Light showers are developing to the east. The rain and storms will begin to wind down after dark. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the middle 70s.

For the holiday, we will see a decent opporunity for more showers and thunderstorms. The upper ridge that has produced lots of heat for the ArkLaTex is shifting to the west. With the increasing rain chances, temperatures will be held down into the lower 90s moving towards Sunday.

Rainfall totals through Sunday

The wet and unsettled forecast will continue into most of next week. As the upper ridge remains to the west, we will see rounds of daily rain chances. From Saturday to Wednesday, there is a good 50-60% chance of seeing showers and storms poppin up in the ArkLaTex. The upper ridge will begin to move eastward by Friday. As a result, highs will return into the middle and upper 90s. Lows will stay in the middle 70s.

The next seven days

