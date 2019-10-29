Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase later today.. a strong storm possible Wednesday.. very cold Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is moving into the northern ArkLaTex where it will stay today. Expect an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms later today, tonight and tomorrow. The coldest air of the season will arrive Halloween morning.

Everyone is in the 50s this Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. It will be another cool morning with temperatures in some areas managing to reach the low 70s where we see sunshine later today. The front across the northern ArkLaTex will hold highs north of I-30 in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday forecast highs

Scattered showers will impact the northern ArkLaTex this morning, mainly Red River, McCurtain, Little River, Sevier and Howard counties. The chance of rain will increase later this afternoon and evening for the rest of us. You can see this in the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A strong upper-level disturbance will approach tomorrow bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms as we move through the day Wednesday. A few storms could produce high wind or large hail, and the SPC has most of east Texas and Louisiana in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather, meaning 1 or 2 storms could become severe mainly during the warmer afternoon/evening hours.

A surge of cold air behind a late Wednesday/early Thursday cold front will drop highs into the 40s and low 50s on Halloween. While the rain will be gone for the trick-or-treaters, it will be very cold with temperatures in the 40s, and a wind-chill that may be in the 30s in some areas.

