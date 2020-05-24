Scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue; heavy rain will be possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Happy Sunday! As expected, showers and thunderstorms are on the increase. Some thunderstorms will be able to produce some heavy downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds. The storms are moving south to north. As sunset approaches, the thunderstorms should begin to weaken and wane.

However, there is more rain and thunderstorms to come during the week. An upper disturbance over The Plains will slide eastward to enhance our daily rain chances. Similar to Sunday, a few storms could be become strong to severe. The main impacts will be damaging winds and large hail.

Rainfall numbers

The rain chances are going anywhwere anytime soon. As the upper low features break downs some, rain chances will come down by the end of the week. As of now, models are a little uncertain on how that will exactly play out. Through next weekend, rainfall totals will average between 2-3 inches. You can expect some locally heavier totals. During the week, we will be watching the threat for flash flooding with the expected periods of showers and storms from time to time. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 80s. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

