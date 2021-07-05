Scattered showers and thunderstorms to return Tuesday and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wonderful lower humidity from the weekend is history. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. However, you can feel the air not as dry as Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated thunderstorms have popped up over the southern edge of the region. This evening, the storms will begin to decrease. As the tropical moisture increases, we will see more scattered showers and storms bubbling up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs for Tuesday

For Tuesday, I am still expecting the highest rain chances over Northwest Louisiana and Deep East Texas. Wednesday’s rain coverage will become more widespread over the area. Like normal, the rain and storms will begin to decrease after dark. Rain coverage will begin to decrease for Friday and Saturday.

However, models are divergent on the weekend’s upper disturbance. Depending on how far the disturbance digs southward, it will impact rain coverage for Sunday and possibly Monday. By next weekend, rainfall totals should be less than an inch. In the tropics, Elsa is impacting Cuba. Tonight and Tuesday morning, Elsa will move west of the Florida Keys. Elsa is expected to make landfall east of Tallahassee midweek.