Scattered showers and thunderstorms to stick around for several more days with more heavy rain possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain likely for the next several days. The week ends with the beginning of an extended period of hot and dry weather.

Sunday was a mostly cloudy day that began with showers and thunderstorms around the area. Radar shows that parts of the area have received several inches of rain during the weekend. That good chance for rain will continue through the first half of the workweek. Look for a mostly cloudy sky Monday we will once again see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures will likely stay below normal as we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay near or slightly above normal mainly in the middle 70s.

The upper-level disturbance responsible for our rainfall Monday will hang around for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That means that we will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms and below normal daytime highs. Look for lows Tuesday and Wednesday to stay in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s. Futurecast indicates that we will likely have a big variation in rainfall totals across the area given the scattered nature of the rain that is expected. Some locations could see 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall. Some locations could see totals of less than one-half inch from now through Wednesday.

Upper-level high pressure will build over the middle of the country starting Thursday. This will shut down our rainfall for a while and it will also crank up the heat. High temperatures Thursday will rebound to the low to middle 90s. We will likely see highs in the mid to upper 90s by the end of next weekend. Overnight lows will likely warm to the mid to upper 70s. It is quite possible that the combination of high heat and humidity could bring heat index values that approach 105 degrees by next weekend. Long-range models show even hotter temperatures including some triple-digit heat could be possible next week. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren