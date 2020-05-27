Scattered storms continue Wednesday and Thursday, a few strong thunderstorms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for all areas, but we will see a few more days of scattered rain and thunderstorms before we dry out this weekend.

A cold front brought a few strong storms overnight, but we are dry in all areas early this morning. It feels wonderful, the coolest morning of the week so far, as sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s before we warm into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The cooler air is resulting in some dense fog across the region.

The area of low pressure responsible for the rainy pattern this week is now situated close to the northern ArkLaTex. This will be the area favorable for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop again today. We will see some rain pop up in northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southern Arkansas before we reach noon today. Expect scattered showers and storms to continue across the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon, with a few storms drifting south towards I-20 and perhaps impacting Marshall/Shreveport/Minden during the afternoon or evening.

As for any severe weather threat, we are not in the morning update from the Storm Prediction Center, but it wouldnt’ be surprising to see some areas in the ArkLaTex added to the ‘marginal risk’ outlook at some point today. We have had Severe Thunderstorms Warnings for high wind each time we’ve had a round of storms since Sunday. If we see any severe weather today it will be for the potential for a damaging wind gust.

Wednesday severe weather outlook (severe threat highest to our southwest)

The final push of rain and thunderstorms is on the way Thursday. The same disturbance that will be bringing the severe weather threat to our southwest will push through during the day. It’s possible we will see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. The Storm Prediction Center does have most of east Texas and Louisiana in Thursday’s severe weather outlook for high wind gusts.

Thursday severe weather outlook

Low pressure will finally move east of the ArkLaTex Friday. We could see an isolated shower or storm, but most areas will experience dry weather Friday and into the weekend.

It will be a comfortable and warm weekend, with morning temperatures in the low 60s, and daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s looking like we will be dry for much of next week (the first week of June).

