SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of heavy rain is shifting east of the ArkLaTex, but we still have a few parishes in a Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Scattered storms will remain in our weather pattern into next week with temperatures expected to remain several degrees below normal.

Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday

Today’s Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River, and De Soto parishes in Louisiana. These areas could see an additional 2+ inches of rain leading to localized flooding of streets and streams. The cold front and area of low pressure responsible for the rain and cooler temperatures this week are now located southeast of the ArkLaTex. The air moving counter-clockwise around the low will steer clouds and a few showers and storms into the rest of the ArkLaTex today. Storms are not expected to be severe but will bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Futurecast updated every hour

The clouds will keep our temperatures running several degrees below average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze out of the east and northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms to continue through the weekend: The weather pattern is looking to be kind to us as we head into the weekend. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds each morning, with scattered storms each day through Sunday. None of the upcoming days will be a washout, but the scattered storms should help keep our highs in the mid to upper 80s through Sunday. There will be an increase in storms by Sunday.

The scattered storms each day will continue to hold our highs in the mid to upper 80s through the middle of next week.