Scattered storms could bring another round of heavy rain to some areas Friday, comfortable and mostly dry Labor Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s looking we will see one more day of scattered storms across the ArkLaTex before we dry out over Labor Day weekend.

We do have a cluster of weakening thunderstorms taking aim at our east Texas counties this morning. These cells have been dissipating, but it looks like it will hold together long enough to move north into some of the locations that received heavy rain yesterday morning. Expect a few early day showers and storms to pass through Longview and eventually up towards Linden, Mt. Pleasant, and Clarksville. If it holds together it may eventually move into Texarkana.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

A cold front remains near the regoin, so as we warm up today, the front as well as lingering outflow boundaries from dying storms early in the day will be the triggers for scattered to widespread storms to develop after the noon hour. Keep an umbrella handy if you are headed to work, class, or just to run errands. The front will move south of the region tomorrow, and take most of the rain with it. There will only be a slight chance of a shower Saturday south of I-20. Some of the heavier downpours today could result in a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Temperatures will close to what we experienced yesterday, with the northern ArkLaTex winding up with lots of clouds and/or rain which will hold us in the mid 80s, the I-20 corridor will be in the upper 80s, and south of I-20 we will reach the mid 90s in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes where a Heat Advisory remains in effect today. Heat indicies in those two parishes will be up to 105 degrees.

Friday forecast afternoon high temperatures

Heat Advisory thorugh 7 p.m. Friday

As we move into the weekend we may see lingering clouds on Saturday, and a drop in humidity will make for a pleasant day. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, with more sunshine driving us back into the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday. Labor Day will be hot and dry with higs in the low 90s.

Things get interesting starting Tuesday. The forecast models are coming into slighlty better agreement that we will see an unseasonably strong cold front move into the region. This will likely bring rain and scattered thunderstorms midweek. We will feel cooler air drop in Wednesday through Friday. Highs late next week may drop into the 70s in some areas, with overnight lows in the 50s across the northern ArkLaTex.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play