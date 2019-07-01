Scattered storms expected Monday, hot pattern later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pattern will continue to bring a chance of a few daily thunderstorms and at or below normal temperatures through the 4th of July, with a very hot stretch on the way as we move into the weekend.

Patchy fog and partly cloudy skies are expected for the Monday morning commute with temperatures running in the low 70s. We should see dry conditions through the first half of the day in most areas, but rain is already developing across deep east Texas. (Normal high for the date is 92 degrees).

Monday forecast highs.

As we reach the warm afternoon hours a lingering frontal boundary and a south wind off the Gulf should trigger a few showers and storms. The coverage won’t be impressive, but rain chances appear to be highest across east Texas, and as far east as Shreveport and Texarkana (generally areas along/west of I-49). No severe weather is expected, but as we’ve seen in the past few weeks a few damaging winds and frequent lightning will be possible under any storms. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Slight to scattered rain and thunderstorms can be expected through Thursday. Not everyone will see rain due to the scattered nature of the storms. Generally most areas should see less than an inch of rain through the 4th of July, with highs remaining a few degrees either side of 90°.

The typical mid-summer ridge of high pressure will build into the region late this week into the weekend. This will bring dry conditions and hot temperatures as highs will climb into the mid 90s during this stretch.

7 day forecast.

