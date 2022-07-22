SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Happy Friday! Scattered storms did bring some heat relief Thursday, and we will have another ‘tolerable’ weather day as clouds and late-day storms will hold our highs under 100 degrees.

Areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms are already developing this morning, so take your umbrella if you have any outdoor plans today.

Pinpoint Doppler

Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. Friday

Heat Advisory from noon until 7 p.m. Friday: Even with the rain and clouds, periods of sunshine will warm our high temperatures into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, with high humidity bringing a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures above 105 degrees where we stay dry today. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms will impact the afternoon and early evening: Whether or not you reach the forecast high temperature at your location will depend on rain development. Many areas will come in under the forecast highs as more scattered storms may develop by the late morning or early afternoon as a weak front remains stalled over the region. As of now, no severe weather is expected, but with these heat-driven summer thunderstorms, there is the potential for damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Most of the rain will end between sunset and midnight.

Futurecast updated every hour

Dry and hot weather returns this weekend: With the front moving south of us this weekend high pressure will nudge dry air into the region. An uptick in sunshine will drive our high temperatures into the upper 90s Saturday, and near 100 Sunday.

The chance of any rain is low, but a few late-day showers or storms can’t be ruled out across Texas and Louisiana Saturday.

Drought conditions worsen: The drought update shows severe drought expanding across the ArkLaTex, with some areas of extreme drought noted in east Texas. The drought conditions are bringing us this unusually hot weather and widespread burn bans.

Last week’s drought (left) and current drought (right)

Heat continues next week with a late week cool down: High pressure and dry weather will keep our highs near 100 degrees next Monday through Wednesday. There is hope that another front will settle into the ArkLaTex late next week bringing another cool down as we head into next weekend.