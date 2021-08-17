Scattered storms hang around for a few days and then the heat returns

Scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for a few more days. Upper-level high pressure will develop over our area bringing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far next week.

1-hour radar loop

Tuesday was another partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have returned to the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. We have seen scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. The below-normal temperatures will likely stick around Wednesday. Look for lows Wednesday morning to settle into the middle 70s. Daytime highs will likely return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will likely see similar conditions Thursday.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. The rain will be heaviest and most widespread Wednesday afternoon. Those storms will likely end quickly Wednesday evening. The upper-level disturbance that has been allowing the storms to develop will begin to move away Thursday. However, it will still be close enough to bring more scattered storms Thursday. Those storms will likely end Thursday evening.

Rainfall totals over the next few days will continue to vary greatly ranging from nearly nothing to over an inch in a few isolated spots. Once this rain wraps up Thursday, we will likely settle into another dry weather pattern that could last more than a week.

Upper-level high pressure will develop along the Gulf Coast Friday. This high will slowly move towards the northwest and eventually settle very close to our area by the beginning of next week. The result will be some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Highs will return to the middle 90s this weekend and the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by the middle of next week. The ridge should weaken late next week allowing more normal temperatures and a slight chance of rain to return by next weekend.

The tropics remain active. We do have Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic. This will likely stay in the Atlantic. We will have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Grace, but it still appears that it will remain well to our south and make landfall over the east coast of Mexico this weekend.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

–Todd Warren