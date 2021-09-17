Scattered storms hang around this weekend; cold front brings coolest air of the season next week

Scattered thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through the weekend.  A cold front will bring some rain Tuesday and then some of the coolest air of the season so far for the end of next week. 

1-hour radar loop

Friday was a mostly cloudy day.  The remnants of Nicholas have combined with an upper-level weakness approaching from the west to produce scattered thunderstorms around the area.  These storms have been slow movers and have been dropping locally heavy rain at times.  Temperatures today have ranged from the 70s and 80s where we have seen more clouds and rain over the eastern half of the area to the mid to upper 80s over the west.

We likely won’t see much change in temperatures this weekend.  Highs Saturday will likely return to the mid to upper 80s with lows Saturday morning retreating to the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Expect similar temperatures Sunday.

Futurecast shows the scattered showers and thunderstorms ending over the ArkLaTex Friday evening.  The rain will likely increase once again Saturday and will be most widespread during the afternoon.  The chance of rain will likely be highest over the southeast half of the area.  That rain will end Saturday evening.  We will once again see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Most high-resolution models show that most of the area will receive less than ½” of rain this weekend.  However, it is possible that a few isolated locations will receive a quick inch or two.  The rain will likely decrease Monday as the upper-level disturbance drifts to our east.  We will then wait for a cold front to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.  I don’t expect much of a severe weather threat from storms or heavy rain.  

Temperatures will turn much cooler behind the front.  After highs Monday and Tuesday in the low 90s ahead of the front, highs will dip into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday behind the front.  Overnight lows will fall from the low 70s to the middle 50s. We will likely see highs back to the upper 80s and lows in the 60s by the end of next weekend.  Enjoy and have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

