Scattered storms increase Thursday with a strong cold front following Friday

Look for the chance of rain to increase Thursday. That chance of rain will end Friday as a strong cold front brings much cooler air to the ArkLaTex this weekend. The pleasant weather could stick around through next week.

1-hour radar loop

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with limited rainfall for most of the area. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and have warmed into the mid to upper 80s. The above-normal temperatures will stick around both Thursday and Friday. Lows Thursday morning will once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s north to the low to middle 80s south.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms increase over the area. Expect a cloudy sky with the best chance of rain Wednesday night over the northwest half of the area. All of the area will see a decent shot at some scattered storms Thursday. Severe weather is not expected in our area. The rain will likely decrease some Thursday night and Friday. A strong front will quickly move through the area Friday ending any threat of rain. Look for the clouds to move out behind the front Friday afternoon and evening.

Most of the area will see rainfall totals well below an inch. It still looks possible that we could see one to more than two inches over the northwest edge of the area.

Much cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex this weekend. Lows Saturday morning will be in the low to middle 50s. Highs Saturday will be in the low to middle 70s. We will likely get even cooler Saturday and Sunday nights with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A warming trend will settle in as we go through next week with plenty of sunshine for most of the week. Highs will return to near 80 by Tuesday. Lows will warm to the mid to upper 50s. Another surge of cool and dry air will move into the area late next week pausing the warming trend. It is possible that we could see a little rain as the disturbance associated with this surge moves to our north. The jury is still out on if we will have enough moisture available to worry much about any rain.

-Todd Warren