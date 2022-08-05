SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS0 – Happy Friday! We are sandwiched between a front to our north, and an active sea breeze to our south, and that should trigger scattered afternoon storms today. The weekend will be warm and mostly dry, with rain cooling our temperatures for a few days next week.

Hot with late-day storms today: Our Friday morning will begin with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning and early afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-90s. We do not have a heat advisory today, but the heat index with humidity factored in will be around 100 degrees.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms this afternoon through the early evening: The rainfall was underwhelming yesterday as cloudy skies held the temperatures down and we didn’t warm up enough to see widespread storms get going in the afternoon heat. A few breaks in the clouds today will allow the heat and humidity to build, leading to scattered storms developing this afternoon. No rhyme or reason to where these storms will be located, but the sea breeze will bring a slightly higher chance for rain across deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana. There is no severe weather threat, but frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall can be expected with any storms.

Futurecast updated every hour

Hot and mostly dry this weekend: It is shaping up to be a typical August weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s both Saturday as well as Sunday. The chance of rain is relatively low, but we may wind up receiving a few spotty showers due to the high heat and humidity each afternoon.

Weekend outlook

Several days of rain to drop temperatures next week: We will start out the week with some heat and a low chance for rain, but by late Tuesday into Wednesday a cold front will approach the ArkLaTex from the north. The front will bring an increasing chance of rain midweek. This rain and clouds will drop temperatures into the 80s and low 90s. The rain is much needed, as drought conditions continue to worsen. Extreme drought is expanding across northeast Texas and Oklahoma and is now appearing in agricultural areas of Arkansas and Louisiana as well.

Current drought conditions