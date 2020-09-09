Scattered storms possible for part of the ArkLaTex Thursday as the heat and humidity stick around

Look for the warm nights and hot days to stick around through the weekend. Rain chances will increase a little by the early part of next week. Still no significant cooldown on the horizon.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We witnessed more sunshine over the eastern half of the area and more clouds over the west where a few pop-up t’showers have or will develop. Temperatures were rather hot again today and look for that to continue at least through the weekend. Thursday will be a mainly dry day around the area. IF we see anything as far as rain, it will be confined to the western edge of the area. Temperatures Thursday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We will see a similar pattern for Friday and most of the weekend. Lows will stay in the low to middle 70s through Sunday. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The chance for the very isolated afternoon thundershower will return to all of the area Saturday and Sunday. We will likely see a slight increase in those rainfall chances Monday.

We won’t see much change for the rest of next week. Daytime highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will stay above normal through next Friday in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By then, normal lows will be in the middle 60s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The longer-range weather outlook does show a slight easing in temperatures a couple of weeks from now. But, temperatures will stay close to normal levels with highs mainly in the middle 80s and lows mainly in the low to middle 60s. There is still no sign of a significant taste of fall temperatures just yet.

Activity in the tropics will continue to be rather high. I would expect to see several named storms in the Atlantic basin in the coming few weeks. The good news is that so far, all of the storms that develop should recurve to the north and northeast before making it into the Gulf of Mexico. Obviously, this could change so stay tuned. I will have details on this and the weather for the next few weeks in my normal live weather update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

