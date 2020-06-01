Scattered storms possible in the next few days..keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico

The chance for a few scattered thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex over the next few days. Watching for possible tropical development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later in the week.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with mainly dry conditions. That may change in a few spots over the next few days. Models are hinting at a chance for some scattered mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms over parts of the area. That chance looks to be rather slim for Tuesday but may increase some Wednesday. Temperatures for the next few days will stay pretty close to normal. Look for daytime highs to warm to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Further to the south, we continue to watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda that formed over the eastern Pacific. This system is forecast to move back over the waters of the SW Gulf of Mexico in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center indicates that there is a medium chance that the will form into a depression during the next several days. The majority of tropical models show the system staying well to the south of our area through the next five days. Global models send it to the Texas coast with some as far north as Port Arthur. If it makes it that far north, it probably won’t affect our area until the beginning of next week at the earliest. It this point it seems most likely that this system will move somewhere over the south half of the Texas coast.

If this system were to move further north and into our area, we will have to be prepared for the potential of very heavy rain early next week. In the event that this disturbance reaches tropical storm strength, it will not be named Amanda. Since it will then be in the Atlantic basin, it will be assigned the name, Cristobal.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

As we wait for the final path of the potential Gulf storm, we should expect some rather hot conditions for the last half of the workweek. Highs will likely be in the low 90s. Overnight lows will likely be in the low to middle 70s. We will also see mainly dry conditions through Saturday with a very low chance for a pop up afternoon storm.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

–Todd Warren