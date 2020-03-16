Scattered storms possible late Tuesday..more widespread storms late Thursday into Friday

Scattered late-day thunderstorms will be possible for Tuesday. The threat of rain could stick around on and off for more than a week. Most widespread rain and thunderstorms expected Thursday and Friday.

Monday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some areas of rain move across much of the region. Look for a chance for more scattered showers with maybe a few thunderstorms to return by late Tuesday into Tuesday night. In the meantime, Monday night is looking cloudy and mild. Temperatures will stay above normal with lows over most of the area in the low to middle 50s. Warmer air will return to much of the ArkLaTex Tuesday as daytime highs will climb back to the low to middle 70s over the northern half of the area to the mid to upper 70s over the southern half. Most of Monday night and Tuesday will be dry as the best rain chances will hold off until Tuesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Rain should remain rather scattered for Wednesday with much of the day staying dry. A cold front will make its way through the area Thursday night into Friday. This front will likely bring the best chance for more widespread heavier rains as we will likely see some thunderstorms. The best upper-level support associated with this front will likely be to the north of the ArkLaTex, but we should have enough to bring at least a chance for a severe storm or two. Since we are still a few days away from the arrival of the front, the jury is still out on the extent of any severe weather risk. Stay Tuned.

Cooler air will return to the area starting Friday. This cooldown will likely last into the beginning of next week. Look for daytime highs to fall back into the 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s. Unfortunately, we will still have upper-level winds that will be flowing from the southwest. This pattern will keep lots of clouds and at least a chance for some rain in our forecast possibly through the middle of next week. With a chance for rain pretty much every day, we could see a decent amount during the next week. Models show anywhere from two to over five inches will be possible. Most of the area can expect to see totals in the two to three-inch range from now through next Monday.

–Todd Warren