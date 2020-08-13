Scattered storms possible over part of the area Friday..front to bring heat relief next week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for part of the ArkLaTex Friday with near-normal temperatures. Above normal temperatures return for the weekend with slight rain chances. A Monday cold front will bring a nice break from the heat for most of next week.

Thursday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northeast half of the area. The chance for the scattered thunderstorm will continue mainly for the northeast half of the area Friday. Models show clusters of storms developing to our north and moving southeast across the NE half of the area. Because of the added clouds that we could witness due to this activity, temperatures Friday will likely not be quite as hot. Look for daytime highs to climb into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows Friday morning will be in the middle 70s.

We will begin the weekend Saturday with very little rain and plenty of heat. Highs once again will top out in the mid to upper 90s for much of the area. Lows Saturday will begin in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will begin to move into our area Sunday and could bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, models don’t show much as far as rain and severe weather will not be much of a concern. The chance for rain will shift to the southern half of the area Monday as the front continues to move south.

It still looks like we will see a nice break from the heat starting Monday. This break will last through pretty much all of next week as an upper-level trough settles over the eastern half of the country. Daytime highs will settle into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thanks to some much drier air with dew points in the 60s, we’ll see overnight lows ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s. Rain is looking very unlikely from Tuesday through the beginning of the weekend.

In the longer-range outlook, we could see a disturbance settle close to our area beginning late next weekend that could bring the return of some showers and thunderstorms. If this develops as indicated we could see several days of plenty of clouds, some rain, and below normal temperatures. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren