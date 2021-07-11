Scattered storms possible south of I-30, a few could be strong

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stormy overnight and early morning for portions of the ArkLaTex. The morning storms have given away some sunshine in spots. However, we are not done with the rain and storms yet! In the Midwest, an upper-level disturbance is pivoting to the southeast and initiating more storms in Arkansas. I am expecting to see more storms pop this evening. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a few thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain. This morning, the northern ArkLaTex picked up between 2-4″ of rain.

I am expecting the best chance of rain and storms will develop along and south of Interstate 30. The storms will likely begin to weaken south of Interstate 20. One more round of scattered storms will be possible for Monday again being south of Interstate 20. Through Tuesday, we will see rainfall amounts between 1-2″ with some heavier totals likely. After Wednesday, the forecast begins to warm up.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

Upper-level ridging begins to heat us up back into the middle and upper 90s. The feels like temperatures will make a return back into the triple digits too. Models show the heat beginning to break down next Monday. We could see an upper-level trough set up over the eastern half of the United States. In this setup, it would promote some thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

The next seven days