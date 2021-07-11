Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Scattered storms possible south of I-30, a few could be strong

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stormy overnight and early morning for portions of the ArkLaTex. The morning storms have given away some sunshine in spots. However, we are not done with the rain and storms yet! In the Midwest, an upper-level disturbance is pivoting to the southeast and initiating more storms in Arkansas. I am expecting to see more storms pop this evening. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a few thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain. This morning, the northern ArkLaTex picked up between 2-4″ of rain.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

I am expecting the best chance of rain and storms will develop along and south of Interstate 30. The storms will likely begin to weaken south of Interstate 20. One more round of scattered storms will be possible for Monday again being south of Interstate 20. Through Tuesday, we will see rainfall amounts between 1-2″ with some heavier totals likely. After Wednesday, the forecast begins to warm up.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

Upper-level ridging begins to heat us up back into the middle and upper 90s. The feels like temperatures will make a return back into the triple digits too. Models show the heat beginning to break down next Monday. We could see an upper-level trough set up over the eastern half of the United States. In this setup, it would promote some thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

The next seven days

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss