Scattered storms possible Wednesday, heat advisory for Texas and Louisiana

A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex this morning, with rain continuing in some areas through the afternoon. This front will bring temperature relief to the northern ArkLaTex, but a heat advisory remains in effect for areas along and south of I-20.

This morning we are seeing scattered develop in northeast Texas and Louisiana along the front, and this will continue for much of the morning.

1-hour radar loop.

Futurecast shows a slow movement of rain to the south as we move through the morning and into the afternoon. We should see dry air take over in all areas this evening bringing an end to the rainfall by the end of the day. Rainfall accumulations will be less than half an inch in most areas, with isolated higher amounts under any stronger thunderstorms.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


Temperatures will drop into the low 90s in many areas today, with a north wind knocking humidity levels back. It will feel noticeably better in most areas north of I-20 today, but overall still feeling like summer. A heat advisory remains in effect along and south of I-20 through east Texas and Louisiana where ‘feels like’ temperatures may exceed 105 degrees at times. I think the rain may bring relief to some of these areas as well by this afternoon. 

Wednesday forecast highs

Long-range we should dry out Thursday and Friday with highs running in the mid-90s. Spotty chances for rain and a storm return this weekend which will keep highs near normal through early next week. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Thursday

97° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 73°

Friday

98° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 98° 75°

Saturday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 77°

Sunday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 77°

Monday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

88°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

89°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
89°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
91°

91°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
6%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
6%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
9%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
9%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
13%
74°

