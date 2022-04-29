SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! Other than rain on Monday, we have enjoyed wonderful Spring weather this week. It will become breezy and very warm today ahead of a cold front that will stall near the ArkLaTex this weekend, bringing a chance of rain Saturday through Tuesday. More rain will be possible late next week.

Breezy and warm today: It should feel great early in the morning with light wind, and early morning sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It will become breezy later this morning as the south wind will increase to 15 miles per hour, with gusts this afternoon up to 20 miles per hour. The south wind and plenty of sun under partly cloudy skies will send highs into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain fairly low, but we will feel the humidity return overnight and into the weekend.

FutureCast

Chance of scattered storms this weekend: A cold front will stall and become stationary north of the ArkLaTex this weekend. This front will trigger a round of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. These storms will be hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. If you want to do anything outside tomorrow, the chance of rain will be lowest during the morning hours, but ramping by the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but any thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning and gusty winds.

These scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday. It still looks like areas near and north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas may stay dry Sunday, with the chance for rain looking higher in Texas and Louisiana. Weekend highs will be in the 80s.

A possible threat of severe weather Monday: We will be dry for most of the day Monday, but a strong line of thunderstorms will develop in central Texas Monday afternoon. This line of storms will move into the ArkLaTex Monday evening into Monday night. If the storms can maintain their strength a few damaging wind gusts will be possible, with a lesser threat of tornadoes. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this threat so check back for updates this weekend and next Monday.

Severe weather risk Monday

The chance for rain will continue Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the ArkLaTex. We may receive a short break from rain Wednesday before another cold front brings a chance for rain late next week as well.

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days will average 1 to 2 inches, with some 2 to 4-inch accumulations in the northern ArkLaTex.

Potential rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days