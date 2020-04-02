Scattered storms return late Friday..big warm-up next week

The chance for some rain will return to parts of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Our best chance for rain through the weekend will be late Friday into Saturday. Severe weather is looking unlikely. The clouds and chance for rain will stick around on and off through most of next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with pleasant temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have been pretty close to normal with highs in the low to middle 70s. Look for the clouds to bring some scattered showers to the area Thursday night. Temperatures Thursday night will stay above normal as we dip into the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will move into our area Friday afternoon. This front will serve as the focus for more widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side, however, our severe weather risk is looking very low. Highs Friday ahead of the front will stay pretty close to normal in the low to middle 70s.

As the front eases south, expect rainfall intensity to decrease Friday night as we will be left with areas of rain that will likely decrease in coverage Saturday. We will stay cloudy through the weekend with a continued chance for a scattered thundershower Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 60s. Futurecast still shows that even though we could see rain everyday through the weekend, rainfall potential will be manageable in the one half to one inch range for most of the area. Some areas could see a little less and some could see a little more.

We will see an increase in rainfall chances Monday. An upper level ridge will develop over the western Gulf of Mexico. This will enhance the southwesterly flow. An impulse will move through within this flow Monday bringing a few thunderstorms. Severe weather again is not expected at this point. It is quite possible that the upper ridge will strengthen enough to begin to reduce our rain threat for the middle of next week. The ridge will warm us up with highs returning to the mid to possibly upper 80s. In the long range, we will have to keep an eye on a disturbance slated to move through our area late next week. If we are going to have any severe weather that would be the system that brings it. This is still very much up in the air. Stay Tuned

