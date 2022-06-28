SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your Tuesday morning will feel great, with warm and dry weather expected this afternoon. An area of low pressure currently located in the Gulf will move into the ArkLaTex later this week bringing several days of scattered storms Thursday through Saturday.

The coolest temperatures of the week will be felt this morning: A north breeze over the past 24 hours has pushed the humidity out of the ArkLaTex and the drier air has allowed our morning temperatures to settle into the 60s. It will feel great throughout the morning as temperatures will be below 90 degrees through noon. Highs later today will be in the 80s and low 90s, near average for the date. Wind will remain out of the northeast at 10 miles per hour keeping our humidity low throughout the day.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Gulf disturbance to bring rain later this week: The main feature in our weather pattern later this week will be an area of low pressure located just off the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for potential tropical development but it has just a 30% chance of becoming a named tropical system in the upcoming days.

National Hurricane Center tropical outlook

Regardless of if this becomes a named storm or not, it will bring tropical air into the ArkLaTex by Thursday. This will result in a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday, and perhaps into Saturday as well. This should keep our temperatures from getting any hotter this week, as highs will remain in the low to mid-90s through the weekend. Despite the tropical nature of the system, rainfall accumulations won’t be too heavy, with 1 to 2 inches of rain being depicted in the forecast models for some areas of the ArkLaTex.

A rather ‘normal’ weather pattern will return Sunday and into the 4th of July on Monday. This means warm and humid weather with highs in the mid-90s, and only a slight chance of rain each day early next week.