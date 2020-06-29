Scattered storms return Monday, dry and hot weather takes over through the middle of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will continue to see the chance of scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms Monday. Dry weather will take over through the middle of the week before the daily thunderstorms return Friday into the 4th of July weekend.

Monday morning is going to be a warm and humid one with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We do have a few rain showers moving south to north across the region which will bring light accumulations to some areas before the noon hour.

1-hour radar loop

It looks like our chance for rain will be highest during the afternoon as a few showers and storms will develop in the vicinity of the I-20 corridor then drift north. Coverage of rain will be highest across the northern ArkLaTex (I-30 corridor) later in the day.

If you don’t receive any rain today, skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day due to the high humidity.

It will be a hot and humid day regardless of if you see rain or not. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, with rain/clouds holding some areas in the upper 80s across the northern ArkLaTex. High humidity will bring heat index values at or above 100 degrees for much of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will slide back over the ArklaTex Tuesday through Thursday, and this will set up a dry pattern in most areas. With a lack of any rainfall to cool us down many areas will see highs in the mid-90s through the middle of the week. Rainfall accumulations today through Thursday will be less than an inch in most areas, with the majority of those raindrops falling today.

Projected rainfall accumulations today through Thursday

The ridge of high pressure that heats us up and dries us out will move west Friday. This will open us back up to the chance of daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday through the 4th of July weekend. A summer ‘cool front’ will turn our wind to the north which should help to lower humidity a touch this weekend and keep our temperatures out of Heat Advisory range.

