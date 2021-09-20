Scattered storms return Tuesday with cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

A strong cold front will move through the area Tuesday and will bring some scattered thunderstorms to the area. Much cooler and drier air will invade the area behind the front with the coolest air since last May settling in by Thursday.

Monday was a partly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the lower 70s with some early morning low clouds. Some sunshine returned for most of the day heating us up into the lower 90s. Changes are on the way Tuesday. A strong cold front will enter the area Tuesday afternoon. Lows Tuesday morning will stay on the warm side as we will settle into the lower 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will vary greatly around the area. We will see highs in the mid to upper 70s over the NW edge of the area to the lower 90s over the SE half of the area including Shreveport.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Monday night ahead of the front with some low clouds developing late. Those clouds will give way to a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop near the front during the afternoon and will rapidly move southeast with the front and out of the area by late Tuesday evening. While we could see a few strong storms mainly over the southeast quarter of the area, severe weather is not expected at this time. It appears that rainfall totals will be rather light over most of the area with totals of less than ¼”. A few areas over the southeast edge of the ArkLaTex could see totals of ½ to 1”.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast. The front will be arriving early enough to cool highs across the northern ArkLaTex into the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow, while the heat builds for another day across much of Louisiana and Texas where highs will be in the upper 80s.

Cooler and drier air will then settle into the area behind the front. Just in time for the first day of fall, look for lows Wednesday morning to drop into the 50s and low 60s. Daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will then see the coolest air since last May Wednesday and Thursday nights with lows over most of the ArkLaTex in the low to middle 50s. A few locations could dip into the upper 40s. We will then see a warming trend for the rest of the ten-day period. Look for highs to return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will eventually warm to the middle 60s. We will likely stay dry through most of next week.

–Todd Warren