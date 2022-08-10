SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have another round of scattered thunderstorms today, and some storms could develop this morning. The rain will keep our temperatures below average for a few more days.

Storms expected by the late morning and afternoon: We did break a rainfall record in Texarkana yesterday as the storms dropped 4 inches of rain over much of southwest Arkansas. We will likely see another cluster of storms develop this morning along a weak frontal boundary. The forecast models hint it may be closer to Shreveport than Texarkana where these early day storms get going. The onset of the rain may be heavy at times. Additional pockets of rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Just a few inches of rain could trigger flash flooding in the areas that were drenched yesterday, so roadway flooding can’t be ruled out today. The threat of severe weather is low, but storms will bring gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain will taper overnight but there is more to come Thursday and perhaps Friday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Temperatures will likely stay a few degrees below average today. If you’re not seeing rainfall it will be otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Rain and clouds stick around for another day or two: The rainfall is expected to push further south tomorrow, so we will likely begin a drying trend across Oklahoma and Arkansas. Most of the scattered afternoon storms Thursday and Friday will be in Texas and Louisiana. The lingering rain and clouds across the region will keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday.

Rainfall accumulations will average 1 to 2 inches across Texas and Louisiana through Friday, with accumulations less than an inch across the I-30 corridor.

We will dry out this weekend with highs winding up closer to ‘normal’ in the mid-90s. Humidity is expected to remain high due to the recent rainfall, with highs in the upper 90s by next Monday and Tuesday. It is looking promising that another front will bring an increasing chance of rain midweek, and that should lower our temperatures at some point next week as well.