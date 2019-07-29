Scattered storms shift south tonight and Tuesday

The threat of scattered thunderstorms will stick around through Tuesday. Near normal temperatures return for most of the week. More rain will be possible this weekend.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak front moved into the northwest half of the area. Look for this rain threat to continue to gradually shift towards the southeast Monday night and Tuesday. See the latest radar information from Pinpoint Doppler below. Click here for more radar views.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the severe weather threat with these storms is looking low, but a storm or two could briefly become severe with damaging wind becoming the biggest concern with any strong storm. We will also see locally heavy rain at times that could bring some brief and isolated flooding issues in low lying drainage areas.

Look for the rain threat to shift south into E TX and NW LA Monday night and Tuesday. Once again locally heavy rain will be possible and the severe threat will remain very low. See the latest on the possible timing of the thunderstorms activity with the latest 36 hour outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure to our west will then limit our rain chances for the last half of the workweek. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid-70s.

Models now indicate that we will start to see the chance for the hit or miss storm return to the area Friday and Saturday. That rain threat will probably reach its peak Sunday before decreasing again to begin next week.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

