Tracking the Tropics banner

Scattered storms shift south tonight and Tuesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The threat of scattered thunderstorms will stick around through Tuesday. Near normal temperatures return for most of the week. More rain will be possible this weekend.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak front moved into the northwest half of the area. Look for this rain threat to continue to gradually shift towards the southeast Monday night and Tuesday. See the latest radar information from Pinpoint Doppler below. Click here for more radar views.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the severe weather threat with these storms is looking low, but a storm or two could briefly become severe with damaging wind becoming the biggest concern with any strong storm. We will also see locally heavy rain at times that could bring some brief and isolated flooding issues in low lying drainage areas.

Look for the rain threat to shift south into E TX and NW LA Monday night and Tuesday. Once again locally heavy rain will be possible and the severe threat will remain very low. See the latest on the possible timing of the thunderstorms activity with the latest 36 hour outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure to our west will then limit our rain chances for the last half of the workweek. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid-70s.

Models now indicate that we will start to see the chance for the hit or miss storm return to the area Friday and Saturday. That rain threat will probably reach its peak Sunday before decreasing again to begin next week.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 72°
% ° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 80% 88° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 74°

Friday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Saturday

90° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 74°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
77°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
74°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
74°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
87°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out