Scattered storms stay in the forecast for the entire week ahead with below normal daytime temperatures

Our weather pattern producing scattered afternoon thunderstorms and below normal daytime temperatures will continue for the entire week ahead. We are also watching another disturbance in the tropical Atlantic.

Monday was another day with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Don’t look for much change in the week ahead. We will continue to see that chance for showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day this week. It appears that although we will have a chance for afternoon storms Tuesday, the coverage of the storms will be a bit more isolated in nature. Look for overnight temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning to be pretty close to normal in the low 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the upper 80s.

Most high resolution models including Futurecast indicate that will see a bit more coverage with the showers and thunderstorms that develop Wednesday. Wednesday morning will see a warmer start as lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered storms will again decrease in coverage for the rest of the week. Consequently, it could be a bit warmer during the day. Look for daytime highs to return to the low 90s. Overnight lows will warm to the middle 70s.

Another upper-level disturbance will move through the area Saturday. This should once again result in an increase of the rain threat for the beginning of the weekend. Highs Saturday will likely be in the upper 80s to low 90s. This system will likely stall over the Lower Mississippi Valley just to the east of our area. This will keep the chance of rain in our forecast into the first of next week. However, with it settling to the east of our area, any rain should be more isolated in nature. Daytime highs for Sunday and the start of next week will be a few degrees below normal in the lower 90s. Overnight lows should settle to the lower 70s.

In the tropics, we are keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance that is moving through the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center indicates that it is likely that we will see this system become a tropical depression in the coming days as it moves towards the northwest. Most models indicate that this system will continue to track towards the northwest and should be close to the Bahamas by this weekend. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren