Scattered storms stay in the forecast for the entire week ahead with below normal daytime temperatures

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our weather pattern producing scattered afternoon thunderstorms and below normal daytime temperatures will continue for the entire week ahead. We are also watching another disturbance in the tropical Atlantic.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was another day with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Don’t look for much change in the week ahead. We will continue to see that chance for showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day this week. It appears that although we will have a chance for afternoon storms Tuesday, the coverage of the storms will be a bit more isolated in nature. Look for overnight temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning to be pretty close to normal in the low 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the upper 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Most high resolution models including Futurecast indicate that will see a bit more coverage with the showers and thunderstorms that develop Wednesday. Wednesday morning will see a warmer start as lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered storms will again decrease in coverage for the rest of the week. Consequently, it could be a bit warmer during the day. Look for daytime highs to return to the low 90s. Overnight lows will warm to the middle 70s.

Another upper-level disturbance will move through the area Saturday. This should once again result in an increase of the rain threat for the beginning of the weekend. Highs Saturday will likely be in the upper 80s to low 90s. This system will likely stall over the Lower Mississippi Valley just to the east of our area. This will keep the chance of rain in our forecast into the first of next week. However, with it settling to the east of our area, any rain should be more isolated in nature. Daytime highs for Sunday and the start of next week will be a few degrees below normal in the lower 90s. Overnight lows should settle to the lower 70s.

In the tropics, we are keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance that is moving through the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center indicates that it is likely that we will see this system become a tropical depression in the coming days as it moves towards the northwest. Most models indicate that this system will continue to track towards the northwest and should be close to the Bahamas by this weekend. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss