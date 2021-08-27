Scattered storms this weekend, Hurricane Ida will pass east of ArkLaTex Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The major weather headline over the weekend will be the path of Tropical Storm Ida which will become Hurricane Ida in the upcoming days. It is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday as a major hurricane. Right now the impacts to the ArkLaTex are expected to be minor, but there remains wiggle room for this storm to move further west so I urge everyone to keep up with the weather forecast over the next 2 to 3 days.

For Friday, a bit of good news to end the week as we won’t have a heat advisory today. That said it will still be a warm and humid day with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, and a heat index near 100 degrees this afternoon, an improvement over the 105 to 110 degree ‘feels like’ temperatures we’ve had throughout the week.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Expect skies to be mostly sunny through the morning before turning partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. There will be the same 20 percent chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm that we’ve had the past few days. Most areas will be dry, but a lucky few will be treated to an afternoon shower that could bring a nice cool down.

For the weekend we should continue to cool a few degrees putting highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, this is due to an increase in scattered rain and thunderstorms. The incoming tropical air associated with Ida will result in a sea-breeze type showers and storms developing each afternoon. These storms will not be severe but will be capable of frequent lightning.

Tropical Storm and eventual Hurricane Ida will be moving into the Gulf Of Mexico tonight and tomorrow. The very warm Gulf water will result in Ida rapidly intensifying into a hurricane, with landfall expected as a major hurricane sometime Sunday in southeast Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Ida 4 a.m. Friday advisory

This track is favorable for the ArkLaTex as it keeps us on the dry side of the storm where there are typically fewer wind impacts. We will be close enough to Ida in the current forecast scenario to see some outer bands deliver rainfall Sunday night through Monday afternoon. The inner bands of the hurricane will remain east of us which will keep us out of the worst of the weather.

Futurecast is showing less than an inch of rain between now and next Tuesday, and most of this may fall with the scattered storms over the weekend.

Potential rainfall through next Tuesday

The chance of tropical storm-force winds (39 miles per hour or higher) is low Monday as well. We could have a few high wind gusts at times, especially across Louisiana and Arkansas, but the threat of any widespread damage or power outages is very low.

Chance of tropical storm force wind gusts

We urge you to keep up with the forecast as there remains some track uncertainty. If the track were to shift 50 to 100 miles west the weather would be worse in the ArkLaTex.

Behind Ida we will have a lingering tropical airmass which may result in the usual isolated afternoon showers we see this time of the year Tuesday through Thursday.