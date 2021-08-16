Scattered storms throughout the week, tropical storms threaten Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be an active weather week with a chance of scattered thunderstorms each day through Friday, and there will be 2 tropical storms in the Gulf Of Mexico. Neither storm is expected to directly impact our weather pattern over the next 7 days.

You’ll enjoy the early morning weather today as temperatures will be in the low 70s at sunrise under partly cloudy skies. Expect this mix of sun and clouds through the morning before thunderstorms begin developing by the late morning. Initial development may be across east Texas, with storms increasing in coverage by the afternoon hours. Due to the scattered nature of the storms today not everyone will receive rain, but with these scattered storms in the forecast each day this week you will likely find yourself under the rain at some point in the upcoming days. Keep an umbrella close so you don’t get caught in any downpours. No severe weather is expected but any storms today will be capable of brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

The good news this week, with the chance of scattered storms each day through Friday, temperatures will come in a few degrees below average throughout the week, so we will avoid heat advisories as highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Two tropical storms are expected to impact the Gulf this week. The first of the storms, Tropical Storm Fred, is likely to make landfall in the panhandle of Florida today, and move north into Georgia later today and tomorrow. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Fred forecast track

Tropical Depression Grace is still out in the Caribbean but will strengthen into a Tropical Storm as it nears the Gulf in the next 48 hours. The expected forecast track is across the southern Gulf with landfall near the Texas/Mexico border closer to the weekend. Again, no impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex, but this system may help to enhance the sea-breeze later this week and push a few coastal storms into the ArkLaTex.

National Hurricane Center eventual Tropical Storm Grace forecast track

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days may average 1 to 2 inches, but if you are one of the areas that may receive daily thunderstorms there is potential that we could see upwards of 2 inches of rain in some spots. If we spread this out over the course of 5 days we should avoid any flash flooding issues.

Potential rainfall through Saturday morning

The rain will keep high temperatures in the low to mid-90s with muggy conditions throughout the week. High-pressure building this weekend will start to dry up our chance for rain and send highs into the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.