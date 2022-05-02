SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The month of May which is typically one of our wettest months is wasting little time getting the rainy weather going. We have several chances for thunderstorms this week, with the most impactful and potentially severe weather arriving Thursday.

Slight chance of storms today mainly across the northern ArkLaTex: We have a few isolated thunderstorms passing north of I-30 this morning in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. These storms haven’t been severe, but have been bringing lightning and gusty winds. The severe weather threat is low today, but if we do see redevelopment this afternoon into tonight these same areas north of I-30 are under a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather. A storm or two could bring high wind or hail overnight.

Severe weather risk (mainly late tonight into early tomorrow morning)

For the rest of the ArkLaTex this will turn into another breezy, warm, and mostly cloudy day similar to Sunday. We can’t rule out a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms developing in other areas of the ArkLaTex today, but this will be low impact if it happens. High temperatures will be very warm, in the 80s this afternoon with a south wind gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

FutureCast

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered storms Tuesday with dry weather in most areas Wednesday: A weakening line of thunderstorms will bring a chance of rain early Tuesday morning across the ArkLaTex. We will dry out for much of the day with highs remaining in the 80s. As temperatures warm during the afternoon we may see a few scattered storms develop during the afternoon and evening. There is a low threat of severe weather. Most areas will get a break from the rain Wednesday allowing our temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and perhaps close to 90 degrees.

Severe weather possible Thursday: The highest threat of severe storms this week will occur on Thursday. An upper-level low will drive a cold front into the region resulting in storms that are capable of high wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. The timing of the severe weather threat remains in question, we could see these storms midday, but a few of the forecast models have pushed the storms later into Thursday evening. We will have a better handle on the timing in the upcoming days, but Thursday is the day to keep an eye on. Between today and Thursday, most areas will receive about 1 inch of rain, with isolated higher amounts exceeding 2 to 3 inches in the northern ArkLaTex.

Severe weather risk Thursday

Potential rainfall accumulations today through Thursday night

Heat settles in this weekend: As of now, the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will make a run at 90 degrees both Saturday as well as Sunday. This dry pattern may not stick around for long, a rainy pattern may return next week as well.