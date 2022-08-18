SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a stormy early morning in the ArkLaTex with the early day rainfall, and lingering clouds giving us some major heat relief today. A rainy pattern is looking likely for much of next week as well.

Current radar 1-hour loop

The heaviest rain early in the morning commute will be across east Texas and Louisiana where a Summer ‘cool front’ is moving through. These storms will not be severe but will be capable of heavy downpours that could lead to some high water on roads and poor drainage areas. Rain will taper somewhat after sunrise, but as temperatures warm, we may have a few scattered storms develop during the afternoon hours as well. The strongest storms this afternoon/evening will brush the very southern edge of the ArkLaTex, and we can’t rule out some wind damage in deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

Severe weather risk mainly Thursday afternoon

Futurecast updated every hour

We will feel some major heat relief today. The lingering clouds between the morning rain and any storms that develop this afternoon will hold our high temperatures in the low to mid-80s, almost 10 to 15 degrees below average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The warmest temperatures of the next 7 days will be Friday and Saturday: The front will be south of the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday allowing some dry air to move in and bring back some sunshine. Most areas will be dry with highs returning to the low 90s, but a few scattered showers/storms will be possible across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain next week: The heaviest rainfall since the Spring months is on the way next week. A cold front will stall across the ArkLaTex Sunday through at least next Wednesday or Thursday. This will bring daily showers and thunderstorms each day. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 4 to 6 inches over the next 7 days, with isolated amounts over 6 inches possible as well. This will hold highs in the 80s for much of next week, but we’ll also need to be on the lookout for flooding to develop. Lakes and rivers should be able to handle the incoming rain, but roads may flood at times throughout the week.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Thursday