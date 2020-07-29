Scattered storms to arrive in northern ArkLaTex Wednesday, cold front to bring humidity drop this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rare late July and early August cold front is set to impact our weather in the upcoming days. This front will bring a chance of thunderstorms for a few days, and an eventual drop in humidity this weekend.

This cold front is well north of the region today but it is sending in some light rain this morning across northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

As we warm up through the morning and into the afternoon a few scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop along the I-30 corridor where the chance of rain will be on and off throughout the day. No severe weather is expectted, but any summer thunderstorms are capable of high wind and frequent lightning. Rain looks less likely along the I-20 corridor, but we may still see a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon in deep east Texas and Louisiana.

Areas that will sit near the rain will be comfortable in the low and mid 80s today. Most areas along and south of I-30 will reach the upper 80s or low 90s under otherwise parlty to mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will continue to push our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures to near 100 degrees.

The chance of storms will continue Thursday mainly across the northern ArkLaTex. This cold front will finally move through the region Friday bringing widely scattered storms to the entire region. The Storm Prediction Center does have the ArkLaTex in their severe weather outlook Friday, as one or two storms may be capable of a damaging wind gust. This is a low end severe weather risk, but we will keep you updated.

Friday severe weather risk

Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than an inch in most areas between now and Friday, but a few areas north of I-30 could receive 2 to 3 inches of rainfall. This shouldn’t cause many issues, but there is the potential for an isolated or localized flash flood threat in these areas.

Expected rainfall accumulation through Friday evening

Good news for the weekend, as a north wind behind this cold front will bring a drop in humidity which will feel great. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend, but with lower humidity we won’t have the heat index values near 100 degrees that have been common for much of July.

Another thing to keep on your radar, we have Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the Caribbean. This will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias today. It is forecast to approach the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play