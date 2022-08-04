SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be an increasing chance of storms late Thursday and Friday which should ease our tempeatures a few degrees as we head into the weekend. The chance of rain is looking promising next week as well.

It will take a while for the rain to get going today, so we will have ample time for temperatures to skyrocket into the upper 90s and low 100s. With high humidity, our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be just above 105 degrees for several hours this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., you’re urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during this time, remain hydrated, and make sure your pets have access to a cool spot and water. There is a chance the clouds could arrive early enough to hold our temperatures in the low/mid-90s in some areas.

Afternoon heat index (left) and heat advisory (right)

The chance of thunderstorms will increase today and tomorrow: A complex of thunderstorms along a cold front is ongoing in northern Arkansas this morning. It will be these drying storms that send in mid/high-level clouds throughout the morning and afternoon. As temperatures and humidity build, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop in the mid to late afternoon, with an assist from the sea breeze moving up from the coastline. While rain is not a guarantee, the coverage of storms should be scattered today, and scattered to widespread tomorrow. This will likely hold our highs in the low to mid-90s Friday. You can expect about half an inch to 1 inch of rain under any storms today and tomorrow. No severe weather is expected but storms will bring gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Futurecast updated every hour

A warm weekend followed by more rain next week: High temperatures will be in the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. High pressure reorganizing will keep most of the rain away from us Saturday through Monday with little more than a few isolated or spotty showers each afternoon this weekend.

A cold front looks to approach and move into the ArkLaTex next Tuesday and Wednesday. This will crank up the rain machine and drop our temperatures, perhaps a few degrees below average, by the middle of next week.