Scattered storms to continue this week

by: Josh Marcisz

Posted: / Updated:

The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the weather pattern this week will continue to churn daily chances for thunderstorms in our direction. 

Rain and storms will be possible early this morning south of I-20, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected to linger behind the departing rainfall. The clouds will hold high temperatures in the 80s throughout the ArkLaTex this afternoon. 

We will see the redevelopment of rain and storms in some areas later today, but we are not in the severe weather outlook. Rain will not be as heavy or widespread as it was late yesterday into this morning. Any thunderstorms that develop will bring frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

A very typical early summer pattern will take over this week with hot and humid days, along with 20 to 40% percent rain chances each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. 

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through next weekend. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Thursday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Friday

91° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
66°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
83°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

