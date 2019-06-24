Scattered storms to continue this week

The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the weather pattern this week will continue to churn daily chances for thunderstorms in our direction.

Rain and storms will be possible early this morning south of I-20, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected to linger behind the departing rainfall. The clouds will hold high temperatures in the 80s throughout the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

We will see the redevelopment of rain and storms in some areas later today, but we are not in the severe weather outlook. Rain will not be as heavy or widespread as it was late yesterday into this morning. Any thunderstorms that develop will bring frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

A very typical early summer pattern will take over this week with hot and humid days, along with 20 to 40% percent rain chances each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through next weekend.

