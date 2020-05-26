Radar

Scattered storms to continue Tuesday, Flash Flood Watch dropped for some areas

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms are likely to continue for a few more days, but the heavy rain threat is showing signs of easing up as the Flash Flood Watch has been dropped for much of east Texas and all of northwest Louisiana.

We are seeing a few isolated showers and storms near the ArkLaTex this morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The majority of rain/storms we see today will be after the noon hour.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

The area of low pressure expected to bring rainfall all week has moved further east than expected, this is resulting in slightly drier air across the ArkLaTex, which should help to limit the threat of heavy rain today. We will likely see the afternoon heat (highs in the upper 70s/low 80s) help to trigger a round of showers and thunderstorms after the noon hour. Coverage and intensity of rainfall will be highest during the late afternoon and evening. We aren’t expected to see any severe weather, but a few storms could bring high wind gusts and frequent lightning.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The area of low pressure will continue to churn rain and thunderstorms in our direction Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest rain is expected to be north of I-20, where we could still see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain through the end of the week. A Flash Flood Watch continues for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas through Wednesday evening.

Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening
Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday at noon

As this area of low pressure moves east, we will see a lot of dry air move into the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday. This will eventually bring an end to the rain, and it will wind up being a warm and dry weekend in most areas with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 80° 64°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 65°

Friday

85° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 67°

Saturday

86° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 86° 64°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 65°

Monday

88° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

