Scattered storms to impact northern ArkLaTex Thursday, Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Gulf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a lot of rain this week, most areas are in for a dry day Thursday. Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it looks like it could bring rain to some ArkLaTex areas Friday and Saturday.

The only rain we have ongoing this morning is north of I-30, and most areas will likely be dry between sunrise and noon. A lingering disturbance across the northern ArkLaTex will be the trigger for a few isolated to scattered storms as we warm up in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas (the I-30 corridor). In deep east Texas and northwest Louisiana, there is only a very slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.

This return to dry weather will bring a return of the usual hot and humid July weather for most areas. Highs will warm into the mid 90s across much of the region, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s across the I-30 corridor where rain chances are higher. Heat index values in dry areas will likely exceed 100 degrees.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

Our attention for Friday and Saturday turns to the developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression Eight is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna today or tomorrow as it becomes better organized and the wind speeds increase.

The National Hurricane Center is forecast it to remain on a west northwest path which will take it into the Texas coastline as a Tropical Storm this weekend. The path will be close enough to the ArkLaTex to impacted by some of the outer bands Friday and Saturday.

If it remains on this path it will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to east Texas and Louisiana Friday afternoon into Friday night. The rest of the region will see an increase in clouds which will help to drop temperatures a few degrees. This is looking to be a low impact tropical system for us with very little wind and manageable rain.

The rain and scattered storms may pick up earlier Saturday, with scattered to widespread showers and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. There is a chance we won’t see much rain across Oklahoma and southern Arkansas. It’s possible some areas south of I-20 could see an inch or tow of rain, but futurecast is showing lower amounts at the moment. If the track were to wobble further north in the next 24-48 hours it would put the ArkLaTex in a more favorable location for rain. Make sure you check back for updates!

Looking into next week it looks like a rare summer ‘cool front’ could dip into the region Tuesday through Thursday. This will help to keep scattered rain and storms in the pattern which will keep high temperatures slightly below average much of next week.

