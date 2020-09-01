Scattered storms to impact northern ArkLaTex Tuesday, Flash Flood Watch in effect, heat continues for Texas and Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Heat Advisory will be in effect again Tuesday for much of east Texa and all of northwest Louisiana, while a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the northern ArkLaTex through Wednesday evening.

We do have another round of rain and isolated thunderstorms moving into the very northern edge of the ArkLaTex this morning. Rain looks most likely to impact McCurtain, Sevier and Howard counties through mid-morning.

1-hour radar loop

A stalled cold front just to the north of us will be the trigger for another round of rain and storms to develop today. We could see this development occur during the morning north of I-30, with scattered storms and rainfall building south over the region through the afternoon and evening. Eventually, this will result in some rain along the I-20 corridor later today.

The story for most of east Texas and Louisiana will again be the heat and humidity. Heat index values will be in the 105 to 109 degree range again today, with some hope for isolated storms and clouds to develop late in the day and hopefully cool things down. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s in the areas with a heat advisory, but a sharp temperature drop will occur north of I-30 where the Flash Flood Watch is in effect, as highs from Idabel, De Queen, over to Nashville and Dierks may wind up in the mid 80s or lower depending on when the next round of rain develops.

The concern in the short term for the northern ArkLaTex is the potential for these repeated rounds of rainfall in the upcoming days to result in flash flooding. The Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through Wednesday evening, as another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible in the watch area with isolated higher amounts. Road and stream flooding will be possible with each round of rainfall.

Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening

Expected rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days

The cold front will get nudged through the ArkLaTex Friday and this will finally bring an end to the heat and humidity with highs dropping into the 80s with lower humidity Friday and Saturday. A stronger cold front may bring our first significant cool down late next week with highs potentially falling into the 70s low/80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

