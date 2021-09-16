Scattered storms to increase; coolest air of the season next week

The chance of scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be in the increase through the weekend. A strong cold front will bring thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some of the coolest air of the season could invade the area late next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around most of the ArkLaTex. Where we have seen more clouds, temperatures have struggled to make it into the lower 80s. In areas with more sunshine, temperatures have climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Look for little change in temperatures through the weekend. The workweek will end with lows Friday morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Look for daytime highs Friday afternoon to return to the middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky over most of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Friday. A disturbance approaching from the west will bring an increasing chance for scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms. That rain will likely end Friday evening followed by a mostly cloudy sky Friday night. Don’t expect much change this weekend. We will continue to see scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will decline Monday as the disturbance drifts to our east.

A cold front will then approach the area Tuesday and move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. It is likely that we will see a line of thunderstorms associated with the front. Right now the severe weather risk associated with this front is looking rather low. With the scattered storms anticipated Friday, this weekend, and late Tuesday, models indicate that most of the area has a good chance of seeing an inch of rain.

The cold front will usher in a cooler and drier air mass. After highs Tuesday in the upper 80s to lower 90s ahead of the front, daytime highs late next week will likely fall into the low to middle 80s. Nighttime temperatures will also turn cooler. Some of the coolest air of the season will be possible. We could see lows dip into the low to middle 50s by next Friday. Next weekend is looking dry with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s and lows climbing back into the 60s.

–Todd Warren