Scattered storms to increase this weekend

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Isolated thunderstorms to return to much of the Arklatex Friday. Rain chances will increase even more Saturday. Temperatures will likely stay near normal in the week ahead.

Thursday was a partly cloudy and hot day across the Arklatex . Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime Kies climbed into the low 90s. Expect a disturbance to approach the area from the east Friday. This will bring a chance for a few isolated afternoon for early evening thunderstorms mainly over the eastern half of the region. This activity will likely diminish Friday evening. Models do show additional showers and thunderstorms which will move into our area late Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain will become more scattered Saturday afternoon. See the latest loop from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Severe weather is not anticipated at this time but a stray strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with possible wind issues. Look for the chance for these scattered showers or thunderstorms to continue into Sunday. However, rain chances Sunday do look a little bit lower. After highs Friday in the low 90s. Expect high temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

The longer range outlook for next week continues to show the chance for some scattered mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. As of right now, rainfall chances should be rather low for Monday and Tuesday. They will likely increase once again for Wednesday as well as the Fourth of July. Look for daytime highs next week to mainly be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s.

Seven day rainfall potential

Models still show that even though we have a chance for rain pretty much every day in the week ahead, rainfall potential will likely stay below an inch for almost all of the Arklatex . We could see a few isolated locations which pick up more than 1 inch.

A quick look at the Saharan dust which is moving across the southern part of the country shows that the thickest part of this plume will likely begin to move away from the Arklatex as we head towards the weekend.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/72.

—Todd Warren

