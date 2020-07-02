Scattered storms to return to ArkLaTex Friday, could linger through middle of next week

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase starting Friday. Daytime temperatures return to normal levels with high humidity. Rain chances end late next week as another period of very hot weather begins.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day. So far rain has been limited, but we will see a chance for a few pop up storms especially over the northern half of the area. Any rain that develops this evening will end tonight. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. With the upper level ridge drifting towards the west, we’ll see an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday. Anything that develops Friday afternoon will end after sunset late Friday evening. Severe weather cannot totally be ruled out, but is looking unlikely at this time. Temperatures Friday will begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will once again likely see highs in the low to middle 90s. Heat index values could surpass 105 degrees in a few spots so take it easy if you have to be outside.

This pattern will repeat itself pretty much every day through next Wednesday. For the Fourth of July and evening fireworks, expect some weakening scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures for the Fourth will not be as hot as we will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. What you see Saturday will likely continue through Wednesday. By Thursday, the upper-level ridge will begin to build back over the middle of the country. This will end the rain threat and crank up the heat.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

We should see some improvement in the hazy conditions as the upper-ridge moves west. Models show the Saharan dust being blown southward this weekend. It should remain rather limited through the middle of next week.

Next week will end with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. Look for highs to return to the middle 90s by Friday. We could see highs in the upper 90s by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the mid 70s. There’s no doubt that we could have issues with the combination of heat and humidity once again by next weekend. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren