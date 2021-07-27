Scattered storms to return Wednesday followed by a hot and dry end to the week

The chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex once again Wednesday. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far will be possible late this week and this weekend. A cold front will bring rain and cooler temperatures early next week.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs have returned to the middle 90s with some scattered thunderstorms. We likely won’t see much change in temperature Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will once again be in the mid to upper 70s. Look for daytime highs Wednesday afternoon to once again be in the middle 90s which is close to normal for this time of year.

Futurecast shows that the scattered showers and thunderstorms that we have seen today will likely gradually end Tuesday evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night once the rain ends. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. As temperatures heat up into the low to middle 90s Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop. That rain will also gradually end Wednesday evening leaving a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night.

Upper-level high pressure will then build over the ArkLaTex from the northwest. This will begin a hot and dry period Thursday that will likely last through the weekend. High temperatures Thursday will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s. We should settle into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees from Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows in this period will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Longer-range models are in good agreement that we will see a cold front move through the area late Monday or Monday night. This front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms and will also bring an end to our heatwave. We very well could see lows dip to the low to middle 70s next week behind the front. Daytime highs could retreat to the low to middle 90s.

–Todd Warren