Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to much of the ArkLaTex Friday. Another stretch of triple-digit heat could begin this weekend. Another promising chance of rain could return next weekend with more normal temperatures.

Hot, but not as hot: Temperatures Thursday have not been as hot around the ArkLaTex thanks to more clouds. We got off to a warm start as lows over much of the area were in the lower 80s. Afternoon temperatures have warmed into the upper 90s to lower 100s. Temperatures will stay above normal through most of the next week. Lows Friday morning will begin in the upper 70s. Daytime highs Friday will mainly be in the upper 90s. We will see similar temperatures this weekend with triple-digits once again possible.

Scattered storms remain possible: The scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed over the area today will likely decrease Thursday night. More rain could develop over especially the southwest half of the ArkLaTex Friday. As of right now, it appears that a few strong storms will be possible but severe weather is looking unlikely. Futurecast shows that the chance of rain will likely decrease Friday night and mainly dry conditions will return this weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds

Futurecast updated every hour

Some decent rain possible: It still appears that we will see a big variation in rainfall totals over the next few days. If you get some rain, I’d expect ¼ to 1/2″. It’s possible that many locations will stay dry, and it’s also possible that a few scattered spots receive 1 to over 2”. Models have been more optimistic about the coverage of heavier rain.

More rain next week? Models continue to show that the upper-level ridge that has been responsible for the heat this week will become more centered well to the east of our area by the end of next week. This could allow a decent chance for scattered afternoon t’storms to return to the ArkLaTex. It also means that daytime temperatures cold ease to the middle 90s.