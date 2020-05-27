Scattered storms to stick around into Thursday night..an extended period of dry weather begins Friday

We’ll see one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could once again be strong to severe through Thursday evening. An extended period of dry and warmer weather begins across the area Friday.

The Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Wednesday was another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the rain that develops around the area Wednesday will move out of the region Wednesday evening, more thunderstorms will likely move into especially the southern half of the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This activity will gradually move out and giving way to the development of more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms that will be triggered by the heat of the day. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather risk. That means that we could once again have a handful of severe weather reports with wind and hail as the biggest concerns. We could once again see some locally heavy rainfall causing a risk for some isolated flash flooding concerns.

The disturbance responsible for our recent rainy pattern will finally move out to the east. This will allow upper-level high pressure to build into our area shutting off the threat for rain for an extended period of time. As of right now, it’s quite possible that we could stay totally dry for nearly two weeks. Not only will we see a drier weather pattern. We can also expect to experience much hotter conditions. Look for daytime highs to gradually warm to the low 90s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 60s. We could see lows in the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of next week.

–Todd Warren