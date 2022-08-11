SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue today, but there will be a downturn in the coverage and intensity of the rainfall. We will likely dry out this weekend, but it’s looking promising that more rain is on the way next week.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with some areas of patchy fog due to the recent rainfall. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through noon. While we may see a few isolated showers and storms before noon, the trigger for storms today will be a lingering front across the region and the warm temperatures that build this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected between noon and sunset, with the highest chance for rain being across northwest Louisiana and east Texas.

Futurecast updated every hour

There will be a much lower chance of rain in the northern ArkLaTex as dry air will filter into Oklahoma and Arkansas this afternoon. This is the dry airmass that will end the chance for rain this weekend. The dry air is evident on water vapor imagery.

Water vapor satellite (dry air in orange)

The drying trend in the northern ArkLaTex will send highs to usual levels in the mid-90s, with the chance for rain and scattered clouds holding highs in the low 90s in the areas that will have a higher chance of rain today. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a half inch in most areas. Wind will be light, shifting to the east and northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

The chance of rain will continue to taper tomorrow with only a few lingering storms Friday afternoon mainly south of I-20 in Louisiana and Texas.

With dry weather in the weekend forecast, highs will likely return to near-normal in the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the low 70s this weekend, so if you’re doing some yard work or doing things outside it will be comfortable early in the morning.

Next week begins with some heat, but another cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, and it will bring another chance for rain Wednesday through Friday, with highs again falling into the 80s and low 90s late in the week.