SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms later today with some cooler weather in the forecast as rain is likely to continue tomorrow. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected for much of next week.

Storms arrive late Wednesday: It will be a dry morning across the ArkLaTex, with partly cloudy skies warming temperatures from the low 80s at sunrise to the mid and upper 90s by noon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all counties/parishes along and south of Interstate-20 in Texas and Louisiana where rain will arrive after 2 p.m., giving temperatures enough time to warm to near 100 degrees with high humidity bringing a heat index over 105 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures (left) and Heat Advisory (right)

The northern ArkLaTex will likely see increasing clouds this morning with scattered thunderstorms developing in the early afternoon. With many schools in Arkansas back in session today, make sure your children have an umbrella packed for the afternoon if they have a walk home from school or the bus stop. Storms will develop in the areas under the heat advisory late in the afternoon with storms expected to be on and off for much of the evening and into tonight.

Futurecast updated every hour

A strong storm or two is possible today: While there is no threat of widespread severe weather, an isolated storm or two could become severe this afternoon. As hot air rises through thunderstorms it will cool and then fall to the surface, so we could have a few damaging downburst wind gusts capable of snapping tree limbs and downing power lines. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for most of the ArkLaTex. The severe weather threat will be highest from 2 p.m. to sunset.

Severe weather risk mainly afternoon/evening

Rain to bring cooler temperatures tomorrow: This cold front will stall and become stationary across the northern ArklaTex tonight. This will trigger another round of storms early Thursday morning across much of the region. Heavy rain is possible for a few hours Thursday morning. With the early day rainfall and lingering clouds, highs may be in the low to mid-80s Thursday, giving us the heat relief we’ve been wishing for all summer. The threat of severe weather is low, but we may see some roadway flooding if the heavy rain is realized Thursday morning. Rainfall accumulations will be half an inch to 1-inch in most areas, but there may be a few areas that see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday night

Warming up Friday/Saturday, with heavy rain and cooler temperatures next week: Warm and dry air will briefly return Friday and Saturday which will send our highs back to ‘normal’ in the low to mid-90s.

We won’t have to wait long for the rain to return. A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late Sunday bringing an increasing chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Monday. This front will stall over the ArkLatTex for much of next week, bringing several rounds of rain throughout the week. Accumulations may exceed 3 or 4 inches across much of the ArkLaTex over the next 7 days.

Rainfall potential over the next 7 days