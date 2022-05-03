SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A line of thunderstorms will continue to move through the ArkLaTex early this morning bringing the heaviest rain between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. south of I-20. The threat of severe weather today is low, but there is an increasing likelihood of severe weather Thursday.

Pinpoint Doppler

The heaviest rain should taper off south of I-20 by 9 or 10 a.m. The atmosphere will get a chance to recover after the morning storms, with the building warm air and humidity leading to more scattered thunderstorms late this morning into the afternoon. The forecast models have a difficult time handling these situations, but it appears the highest likelihood of storms later this morning and into the afternoon will be along and north of I-20. The severe weather threat is low, but a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook has been placed over the ArkLaTex by the Storm Prediction Center. Of the storms that may develop later today, 1 or 2 may be capable of high wind or hail. This activity will wind down late this afternoon into tonight as the temperatures cool as we approach sunset.

Severe weather risk today

FutureCast

In between rounds of rainfall that may occur today it will stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures expected to range from the 70s across the northern ArkLaTex, to the mid-80s in Texas and Louisiana. It will be breezy with a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, but we won’t have the gusty conditions that we felt yesterday.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday

Severe weather likely Thursday: The more significant threat of severe weather will arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday. An area of low pressure will bring strong ingredients for severe thunderstorms to develop. The timing of the severe weather threat as of now looks to be during the afternoon and evening. A line of thunderstorms capable of widespread damaging winds and large hail will be a threat in all areas. We may see a few brief spin-up tornadoes within the line of thunderstorms, but the tornado threat is lower than the wind/hail threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ severe weather outlook for the ArkLaTex. This is a level 3 threat, meaning numerous severe storms are possible, and a few of them could be intense.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday

The severe weather threat will wind down Thursday night, with a few pockets of rain lingering into Friday morning. Rainfall accumulations look to average about 1 to 1.5 inches in most areas between today and Friday. Higher accumulations in the 2 to 3-inch range will be possible across some areas of the northern ArkLaTex. There will be a low threat of any flash flooding this week, and the rain will help with our rapidly improving drought which has almost completely been eliminated.

The weather for Mother’s Day weekend will be dry, but turning hot! Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and could reach the mid-90s on Sunday.