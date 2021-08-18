Scattered storms Wednesday, heating up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Passing thunderstorms will bring wet weather Wednesday, as scattered storms will be on and off throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times, and we can’t rule out some localized flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas.

1-hour radar loop

The morning rain looks like it will be heaviest along and north of I-20, especially in northeast Texas and Arkansas. A trough of low pressure that has been sending in the rain this week is getting closer to the ArkLaTex and this will keep a high chance of showers in the forecast today and tomorrow.

As temperatures warm from the low 70s this morning into the 80s this afternoon air will begin rising and this will help to squeeze out a few more showers and storms throughout the day. It won’t be an all-day rain, but you may get rain for 45 minutes, be dry for several hours, then another round of rain may move through. It looks like we may see a drop in coverage of rain by the late afternoon and evening.

Radar is estimating we have seen between 2 to 5 inches of rain in Shelby, Rusk, and Panola counties in Texas, and also McCurtain County in Oklahoma. If you are traveling through these areas today and additional rain is falling we may see some localized instances of flooded roads, creeks, and poor drainage areas. Widespread flash flooding is not expected as the ground should be able to soak up most of the rain that falls today. With additional rain tomorrow, accumulations through Thursday night will be in the 1 to 3-inch range across the northern ArkLaTex.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday night

The clouds and rain will hold highs in the 80s today, and likely many areas again tomorrow. Although it will be warm and humid we will avoid the usual summer heat until the weekend.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

High pressure will return to the ArkLaTex Friday, and this will end the rainfall in most areas with dry weather expected this weekend through at least next Wednesday. Unfortunately, we may see heat advisories return as highs will be in the upper 90s for several days during this time period.

National Hurricane Center forecast for Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Storm Grace will be moving into the southern Gulf Of Mexico soon, but the track of this storm will stay south of the ArkLaTex and we don’t expect any impacts late this week and into the weekend.