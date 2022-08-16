A cold front will bring a good chance for some scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday. Below-normal temperatures return Thursday and stick around through next week. Long-range models show that some heavy rain will be possible next week.

High temperatures so far today

One more day of intense heat: Tuesday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Thanks to upper-level high pressure now sitting just to our northwest, afternoon temperatures have warmed into the triple-digits over most of the area. We will see one more very hot day Wednesday in advance of a cold front. Temperatures Wednesday morning will once again begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs range from the middle 90s where the front arrives sooner over the northern part of the area to the upper 90s to lower 100s further south. Thanks to more clouds and rain, Thursday should be cooler as highs will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s. We will see highs return to the 90s Friday, but we will likely stay below normal which is now 95 degrees.

Rain on the way: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky for most of the area for most of the night Tuesday night. We will have a slight chance for a few scattered showers over the northern edge of the area late Tuesday night as the cold front approaches. The front will ease south during the day Wednesday and will serve as the trigger for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The focus of the rain will gradually shift to the south Wednesday night and Thursday.

Futurecast updated every hour

A few strong storms: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a chance that one or two storms Wednesday could possibly reach severe limits. If we do have any severe weather issues, Damaging wind will likely be the cause. Some hail will also be possible with some of the stronger storms. As of right now, we have a ‘marginal’ severe risk which is 1 on a scale of 5.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential through Thursday: Most of the ArkLaTex will see some rain during the next few days. Futurecast shows that the heaviest rain will likely fall over the northern half of the area. We could see scattered reports of one to over two inches of rain. Generally speaking, I expect most of the area will see totals of less than ½”.

A soggy week next week: Long-range models continue to show the potential for some very heavy rain next week. If you add the rain from the next few days to that which is expected next week, we could see totals of two to four inches in the next 10 days. The potential is there for much higher totals. If the models are correct, parts of the ArkLaTex could see more than five inches of rain. That is double the rain that we normally receive during a typical August. Stay Tuned!