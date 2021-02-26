Scattered storms will continue for Saturday and becoming numerous again on Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For some parts of the ArkLaTex, we are looking at foggy conditions. A boundary is stalled near Interstate 20. For the southern parts of the ArkLaTex, temperatures are in the 70s. The warm front will continue to surge northward for Saturday. As a result, temperatures will push into the 70s for many. I will not be surprised if highs get close to the eighty-degree mark. Rain and thunderstorm chances will become scattered on Saturday. In my opinion, the best chance for rain will occur over the northern third of the ArkLaTex.

Saturday night will be a moist humid evening with lows in the 50s and 60s. The same warm front will head back to the south as a cold front Sunday. Similar to Saturday, daytime highs for areas south of Interstate 20 will push near 80 degrees. At this time, I am not expecting severe weather but we will keep our eyes on it! Sunday and Monday will be the best chances for rain. As the upper low finally pushes to the east of the ArkLaTex, rain chances will be on the decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall totals through midweek

Through Wednesday, I am expecting an additional 2-4″ for the ArkLaTex. Again, we could see some flooding because the grounds are very saturated from the snow and ice event! By the end of the week, the forecast becomes muddled. Unfortunately, we will see more rain and storms in the forecast. The threat could occur either Thursday or Friday. By the weekend, we should get a break from the rain and dry out some!

The next seven days