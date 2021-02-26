Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Scattered storms will continue for Saturday and becoming numerous again on Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For some parts of the ArkLaTex, we are looking at foggy conditions. A boundary is stalled near Interstate 20. For the southern parts of the ArkLaTex, temperatures are in the 70s. The warm front will continue to surge northward for Saturday. As a result, temperatures will push into the 70s for many. I will not be surprised if highs get close to the eighty-degree mark. Rain and thunderstorm chances will become scattered on Saturday. In my opinion, the best chance for rain will occur over the northern third of the ArkLaTex.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Saturday night will be a moist humid evening with lows in the 50s and 60s. The same warm front will head back to the south as a cold front Sunday. Similar to Saturday, daytime highs for areas south of Interstate 20 will push near 80 degrees. At this time, I am not expecting severe weather but we will keep our eyes on it! Sunday and Monday will be the best chances for rain. As the upper low finally pushes to the east of the ArkLaTex, rain chances will be on the decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall totals through midweek

Through Wednesday, I am expecting an additional 2-4″ for the ArkLaTex. Again, we could see some flooding because the grounds are very saturated from the snow and ice event! By the end of the week, the forecast becomes muddled. Unfortunately, we will see more rain and storms in the forecast. The threat could occur either Thursday or Friday. By the weekend, we should get a break from the rain and dry out some!

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss